Doremi scores with Sensio for live, 3-D broadcasts of World Cup soccer

Doremi Cinema’s digital cinema servers were used to play back Sensio's live, 3-D broadcasts of World Cup soccer matches around the world.



According to the companies, the 2010 World Cup was the first live, 3-D event broadcast globally. Sensio is FIFA's live, 3-D events technology partner and is delivered the broadcast to cinemas and large venues. Sensio's encoding and streaming technology is already embedded in all Doremi DCP-2000 and DCP-2K4 digital cinema servers, and only Doremi servers were capable of decoding Sensio’s World Cup broadcasts without adding additional hardware in the projection booth. In all, more than 1000 cinema screens worldwide broadcast live World Cup matches.