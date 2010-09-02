DK-Technologies to debut new metering products at IBC

At IBC2010, DK-Technologies will debut several additions to its range of audio and video metering and monitoring products. New to the European market is the PT0700R Client Panel, a remote unit for the PT0760M HD/SD multichannel video waveform monitor. With the Client Panel in place, an engineer in one location can see exactly the same audio and video display as the engineer in the master control room, as well as access all the facilities of the PT0760M without interrupting its use at the master location.

Also new for IBC is the PT0740M, an audio-only version of the PT0760M waveform monitor. This unit, which is aimed at engineers who don’t need a video measurement tool, offers de-embedding from a single HD/SD SDi input and full StarFish surround sound metering. It is complemented by the new PT0730M, which offers all the audio functions of its big brother but without the video input. These meters all benefit from the full range of PT0760 options, providing analog and digital inputs and outputs, audio delay, and Dolby decoding.

In addition, all of the products in DK’s PT0700 series of waveform monitors can now be equipped with the company’s Loudness software, which is based on ITU algorithms and includes the 400Hz and 1kHz reference frequencies that are likely to be adopted by the broadcast and advertising authorities. The company also has introduced a new software upgrade that simplifies the issue of audio loudness even further by enabling audio engineers to literally see what they hear. This software offers users the ability to see both peak and loudness metering at the same time, as well as provides dual loudness measurement while displaying the loudness in a graphical form. The PT0700 series also provides comprehensive logging so that reports can be easily produced to accompany the finished product.

The final new product for IBC is a revised version of the PT5300 Compact VariTime Sync Generator. This modular multistandard HD and SD gen-lockable sync generator already offers front panel and remote control, but now it can offer Ethernet access and simple Network Timing Protocol (SNTP).

