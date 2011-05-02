DK Makes Facility Upgrade Path Easy

DK-Technologies PTO710M waveform monitoring system

LONDON—Perform powers hundreds of digital channels that distribute content in a number of forms—video, editorial, audio and data—to millions of sport fans around the world. We currently own or manage 346 digital channels and stream more than 15,000 live events, distribute 15,000 editorial stories and 8,000 video news stories every year.



Last summer, Perform decided to expand its editing capabilities in the United Kingdom by building two new Avid edit suites for Omnisport, our sport news service that feeds ready formatted and cleared global sports news to multi-platform broadcasters.



I attended the IBC Exhibition in Amsterdam to investigate equipment for the edit suites and to see what else was new in the technology field. On my list were waveform monitors, which I anticipated buying from one of the old line providers. However, a chance encounter with DK-Technologies introduced me to their product range, which I previously knew nothing about.



BUYING ONLY WHAT WE NEEDED



The unit that particularly caught my eye was the entry-level PT0710M. This is based on DK's award-winning PT0760M HD/SD waveform monitor, and offers a reduced feature set without compromising on quality. What I like about this unit is that it can easily be upgraded to the full facilities of the PT0760M. You purchase a frame and then have the option of adding additional cards, as needed. This means that if our requirements change we can upgrade the units without the hassle and cost of replacing hardware.



We ordered two instruments, which were installed in our editing suites and are working out very nicely. During the next few months we plan to expand our operations overseas and will include more DK units in those facilities for a variety of different roles. These overseas facilities need something that can be accessed remotely via the LAN. DK's PT0710M waveform monitors are equipped for LAN control, and this means that our operators will be able to view sources at remote locations via the IP network.



A REAL TIME SAVER



We also hope to have a few shared units for our VOD Avid Newscutter clipping suites so that we can use them for color correction and audio metering. These operations don't usually require a waveform monitor, but having access to a waveform monitor and audio meters at busy periods reduces the time required for finishing in the Avid Composer suites. The DK system allows us to have a shared waveform monitor on the router that we can access remotely from the suite via the LAN. This means we don't have to go to the expense of equipping all of the clipping suites with waveform monitors that would only be used for a few hours per day.



Perform is always looking for new media products that suit our multiplatform products and DK's PT0710M fits the bill perfectly as we can upgrade the software and hardware on the systems. This, combined with the LAN control, was a major selling point and we hope to get the shared units in the very near future.



Mike Edwards is Perform's engineering project manager, and is responsible for equipment and engineering infrastructure. He may be contacted at mike.edwards@performgroup.com.



For additional information, contact DK-Technologies America at 800-421-0888 or visit www.dk-technologies.com.



