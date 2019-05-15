DJI Launches Osmo Action Camera

SHENZHEN, China—Drone and camera manufacturer DJI has introduced its latest product, the Osmo Action Camera, which can handle productions from the ground or the sky.

One of the key new features of the Osmo Action Camera is its front and rear color screens. The rear touchscreen measures 2.25-inches and features a water and fingerprint-repelling coating. The front screen is 1.4-inches and is meant to make vlogging and selfies easier.

The camera also has an interactive user interface, Action OS, that allows for power, recording and the ability to rotate through video and photo capture modes with three dedicated buttons. There is also SnapShot, which allows Osmo Action to begin recording in under two seconds by pressing the shutter button.

With a 1/2.3-inch sensor, the camera can record 12-megapixel photos and 4K video up to 60fps at 100Mbps; it is also capable of HDR video in 4K/30fps. A three-glass aspherical lens, meanwhile, is designed to record low-distortion content and reduce warping effects. The camera also offers a brightness of 750 nits for use in harsh lighting conditions, including direct sunlight.

Osmo Action is the first DJI camera to utilize the company’s RockSteady Electronic Image Stabilization technology.

Additional features of the camera include a removable battery that can shoot 93 minutes of 4K/30fps with RockSteady enables, and 135 minutes of 1080/30 fps without RockSteady; dual microphones; 8x slow motion in 1080p 240fps or 4x slow motion in 1080p 120fps; timelapse capability; custom exposure settings; and a rugged design, including making the camera dustproof, shockproof, waterproof and ability to operate in sub-freezing temperatures. The Osmo Action can also be connected to the DJI Mimo app.

DJI is now shipping the Osmo Action Camera at a price of $349.