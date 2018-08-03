Discovery Inks Multiyear Deal With Video Call Center For Tech, Services

PALISADES, N.Y. — Discovery Inc. has entered into a multi-year contract with the Video Call Center (VCC) to provide two-way video call acquisition technologies, management and production services for its global networks, VCC announced this week.

Discovery will use the services of VCC for new programs enhanced with video calling for its U.S. and international networks.

“The VCC has repeatedly demonstrated to Discovery that its platform is uniquely capable of delivering reliable, high-quality video remotes that help us make distinctive, cost-effective TV experiences,” said Jhamal Robinson, SVP of production management for Discovery Communications.

TLC, a Discovery network, has already used live video content in the production of its “90 Day Fiancé.” VCC provided seven live, two-way remotes into a show on July 8. The most difficult was of a cast member on the outskirts of Nazareth, Israel. Connectivity was limited, and traveling was not an option due to security concerns, VCC said.

The solution was for the cast member to originate the content for the live, national show with her smartphone under the coordination of VCC call producers. No local producer, crew or transmission coordinator was required.

Recently, TLC productions have paired VCC technology and its team with production and creative teams at Sharp Entertainment, which produced “90 Day Fiancé: Epilogue.”

“The VCC platform has become an essential component in the production of immersive television experiences for TLC audiences,” says Mike Granowsky, VP of production for Sharp Entertainment. “It’s reliable IP video call technology means hosts and cast members can stay in the moment for an extended period regardless of location, which allows them to really open up without technology distractions getting in the way.”

The VCC service has made shows possible that otherwise would have been cost prohibitive or undoable because of logistics, he added.

“Discovery continues to break new ground in both the types of programs it creates and in its embrace of new production techniques to make them possible,” said Larry Thaler, VCC CEO.

