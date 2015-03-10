Digital Nirvana to Debut New Social Media Monitoring Features at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will debut new features of its Media Management Platform, which captures content from multiple sources and publishes it to digital platforms, while monitoring video and audio for quality and compliance.

New features in v2.0 include virtual machine download, radio program monitoring and recording, and the ability to publish audio/video content to social media platforms.

Users can take advantage of new services that make a dedicated Digital Nirvana team available to help with time-intensive tasks, such as reviewing broadcasts and locating clips with the most value, tagging content with the correct metadata for optimal repurposing, writing headlines designed to peak interest from the target audience and customizing social media postings as required by each network.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Digital Nirvana will be in booth SU8813. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com