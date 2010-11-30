Digital Broadcast - MediaFire IP Playout



MediaFire IP playout from Digital Broadcast provides multichannel splicing of both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 content for feeds to cable systems or over-the-air broadcast transmitters. It lets user insert logos, crawls and snipes without the necessity for downstream keying insertion gear.



MediaFire IP also provides ASI and Ethernet ingestion directly from satellite receivers with no decoding to baseband necessary.



The system upconverts or downconverts content for HD/SD as necessary, and provides simultaneous playlists for multiple standard- and high-definition video channels. Bit-rate is automatically maintained.



MediaFire IP’s splicing capability and stat muxing bypasses the need for any additional switchers, encoders or muxing equipment. For more information, contact Digital Broadcast at 352-377-8344 or visit www.digitalbcast.com.



