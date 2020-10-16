Digital Anarchy Claims 300% Increased Performance With Flicker Free 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO—Digital Anarchy has released version 2.0 of its Flicker Free technology, which the company claims provides a 300% increase in performance from its previous version with the introduction of GPU acceleration.

Flicker Free 2.0 is a deflickering tool for video, fixing common flicker issues in footage caused by lights and cameras being out of sync, drone footage, time lapses and slow motion video. In addition, Flicker Free 2.0 features enhanced motion detection using optical flow algorithms to detect and delineate independently moving objects.

The new version of Flicker Free supports NVidia’s CUDA and OpenCL (AMD), with Metal (Apple) support coming soon in a new upgrade. Flicker Free 2.0 increases the average speed for HD by more than 300%, but provides up to 1500% increases for 4K footage using cards like NVidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs, Digital Anarchy says. The platform also has additional presets for finding the right settings for flicker removal.

Flicker Free works with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Davinci Resolve or VEGAS Pro.