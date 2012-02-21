Digital Alert Systems To Showcase EAS/CAP Products at NAB

Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-II

At the 2012 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight its newest range of next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies. Designed to lower the cost and complexity of FCC mandate compliance, DAS upgraded its DASDEC series of integrated EAS/CAP devices with new features, such as expanded filtering and an improved user interface that streamlines setup and operation.



DAS will also show new features for its DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform (including DASLC and DASLCR models) such as support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system’s non-volatile memory.Built on IP-based technology, the DASDEC-II supports integration with third-party products and is engineered to accommodate future emergency messaging requirements.



DAS will introduce the R198 local/network-controlled multichannel AES switch/converter, facilitating upgrade of existing analog EAS systems for multichannel AES digital audio operation.DAS will show its MultiPlayer four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher, providing EAS switching, playout, and control that meet EAS requirements for multiple program streams.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Digital Alert Systems will be at booth C3346.