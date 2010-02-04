Digital Alert Systems rolls out educational EAS website

Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert system (EAS) solutions, has launched a new Web site that provides educational resources for broadcasters looking to learn more about emergency alert compliance.

In addition to supplying information on the company's EAS technologies, the new site provides a comprehensive resources page devoted to helping broadcasters be more aware of FCC mandatory regulations, explore ways to increase EAS efficiency while saving financial and staffing resources, and understand the wide range of terms and acronyms commonly used in emergency alert management.

Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC platform is a next-generation CAP-compatible EAS encoder/decoder supporting Internet and LAN-based communications while maintaining compatibility with current EAS protocols.