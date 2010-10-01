Digital Alert Systems provides direct integration with FOX Splicer via DASDEC

Digital Alert Systems’ (DAS) DASDEC emergency messaging platform now provides a direct interface to the Cisco DCM MPEG processor, widely used at FOX Broadcasting affiliates in the FOX Splicer system. With DAS' TV Plus software package, available for any DASDEC-I or DASDEC-II system, broadcasters can now maintain HD programming even during the insertion of EAS messaging via the FOX Splicer.

By integrating the DASDEC system with the FOX Splicer, a broadcast station eliminates the need for a separate CG as well as maintains the highest-quality FOX HD signal during alerts.

The DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform is an IP-based, CAP-compatible digital EAS encoder/decoder. The system includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory or network storage. DASDEC-II is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only setups to sophisticated multichannel, central-casting messaging requirements.