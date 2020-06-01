Digital Alert Systems Offering Price Relief Program During Pandemic
By TVT Staff
Applies to Version 4 software upgrade for DASDEC-II or One-Net devices
LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has unveiled a Price Relief Program that will be available for its Version 4 software upgrade of DASDEC-II and One-Net SE EAS devices so that emergency communications can be as up to date as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Through June 2020, the Price Relief Program will enable DAS customers with older, noncompliant software to upgrade to the latest Version 4 at a flat rate of $396 per device.
Version 4 includes all current FCC EAS compliance requirements and required changes for national alert handling. Version 4 also provides new features like Triggered CAP Polling and the Alert Agent, as well as security and operational upgrades and an upgrade of the underlying operational system.
For more information, visit www.digitalalertsystems.com.
