Digital Alert Systems Offering Price Relief Program During Pandemic

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has unveiled a Price Relief Program that will be available for its Version 4 software upgrade of DASDEC-II and One-Net SE EAS devices so that emergency communications can be as up to date as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through June 2020, the Price Relief Program will enable DAS customers with older, noncompliant software to upgrade to the latest Version 4 at a flat rate of $396 per device.

Version 4 includes all current FCC EAS compliance requirements and required changes for national alert handling. Version 4 also provides new features like Triggered CAP Polling and the Alert Agent, as well as security and operational upgrades and an upgrade of the underlying operational system.