Digital Alert Systems, DigIt Emergency Info Display Collab Set for Video Show

WASHINGTON—A collaboration between Digital Alert Systems and DigIt Signage Technologies, the ChyTV HD-EAS is an advanced emergency information display system that will be showcased during the 2019 Video Show.

The ChyTV HD-EAS integrates key technologies from both companies for flexible emergency messaging across a variety of sources, distribution formats and delivery infrastructure. Among these integrations is Digital Alert Systems’ DASDEC series of Emergency Alert System/Common Alerting Protocol encoder/decoders and DigIt's ChyTV digital signage capabilities like the crawl feature and integrated digital audio switching. The technology also allows users to utilize other Digital Alert Systems emergency information content partners.

Another feature of the ChyTV HD-EAS is its support of many video distribution formats, including NTSC, PAL, HDM, HD-SDI, IP, ATSC, ISDB, DVB and more. It can also work with live or recorded video sources and a variety of architecture (in-house cable, enterprise/campus video or broadcast TV).

“We look forward to showcasing this versatile new solution at the Video Show, as its unique capabilities align well with the requirements of government/military users, as well as organizations in the corporate and education sectors,” said Ed Czarnecki, senior director of strategy and regulatory affairs at Digital Alert Systems. “ChyTV HD-EAS makes it easy for organizations worldwide to bring their audiences sophisticated emergency information.”

The Video Show takes place Dec. 4-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The ChyTV HD-EAS system will be on display at DigIt’s booth, 312.