Dielectric to unveil DLP low-power antenna series at NAB Show

Dielectric will debut its new DLP low-power antenna series at the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15.

Featuring horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns and an average power rating of 1.6kW, the DLP antenna series is designed to provide broadcasters with a low-weight and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators.

The DLP series features an eight-bay single-module design and provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt, and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP's simple mechanical design ensures a straightforward installation.