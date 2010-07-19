Dielectric to present DLP series

Dielectric will present its DLP low-power antenna series to the European market at IBC2010. The series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6 kW. Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight- and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the series features an eight-bay, single-module design. It provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt, and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP's simple mechanical is designed to ensure a straightforward installation.