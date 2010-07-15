Dielectric to feature TUA-L UHF antenna at IBC2010
Dielectric will showcase its TUA-L low-power broadband UHF antenna, which provides a wide impedance and pattern bandwidth that's well suited for digital broadcasting operations, at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.
The TUA-L can be used for single and multiplexed stations with unique pattern requirements. Designed for multiplexed digital signals, the TUA-L features excellent horizontal polarization and pattern control. Dielectric's TUA-L provides a typical VSWR of less than 1.05:1 per channel and 1.1:1 across the entire 20-channel bandwidth.
The TUA-L is available with customized beam tilt and null fill for multi-panel arrays. Each panel provides a Type-N input and a 500W power rating. The antenna features a rugged design for operation in severe environments that are subjected to high winds, heavy ice loading and lightning.
See Dielectric at IBC2010 Stand 8.E77.
