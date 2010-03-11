Dielectric to feature new low-power product family

Dielectric Communications will showcase at the 2010 NAB Show its newly introduced low-power product family optimized for broadcasters looking to deploy an economical solution for distributed transmission systems (DTS), translator stations, gap coverage or mobile media broadcasting.

The product family, which includes antennas, filters and transmission line, features the TUL UHF CP, a low-power, broadband, circularly polarized panel antenna.

The company’s low-power product offering includes seven different antenna types: the DLP series, TLP side-mounted series, TFU-UT bowtie slot turnstile, TUL UHF CP, TUA-L low-power broadband UHF, TUA-M midpower broadband UHF, and the TUM low-power broadband UHF. Dielectric also provides all of the components designed to support its low-power antennas, including tunable and nontunable UHF bandpass filters for ATSC full mask and stringent mask compliance as well as tunable UHF bandpass filters for ATSC simple mask compliance.

