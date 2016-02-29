Dielectric Boosts VHF Portfolio for TV Spectrum Repack

RAYMOND, MAINE—With the TV spectrum repack on the horizon, Dielectric has unveiled a new broadband delivery system that offers a tunable, bandwidth-efficient option to high-band VHF broadcasters. The system includes a slotted, sidemount antenna and compact RF filter that supports single- and multi-channel TV operations.

MT6E6-4K

The TLSV-BB is Dielectric’s new antenna, featuring a stripline slot design to simplify frequency tuning across the VHF band. This allows two or more broadcasters to be supported from a shared site. The antenna can also lower wind load up to 75 percent.

Dielectric’s new filter, the MT6E6-4K tunable VHF filter, allows broadcasters sharing sites or transmitting more than one VHF channel improved efficiency. The filter features a compensated resonator design that filters one or more channels through the same architecture. It also features a compact, folded design with flexible options for floor, ceiling or cabinet-mounted installations.

This new delivery system is designed for flexibility across channels 7-13, a low-power solution for UHF broadcasters transitioning to high-band VHF due to the TV spectrum repack.

Dielectric will showcase its new VHF delivery system at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas from its booth, C2213.

