Dejero launches remote control for LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter and LIVE+ VSET

Dejero has launched a new remote control feature for its LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems.

Integrated with Dejero's LIVE+ Portal intelligent online management system, this new feature enables broadcast organizations to manage and control their LIVE+ 20/20 or LIVE+ VSET transmitters from any location in the world using any Web browser, including those running on mobile devices.

Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter is a portable and rugged device for encoding and transmitting HD or SD video over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and the LIVE+ VSET is a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks.

With the Web-based LIVE+ Portal, operators now have an easy means of controlling both systems from a studio or other remote location using a Web browser and the familiar and intuitive LIVE+ 20/20 graphic interface.

The remote control feature enables joint field/studio operation and provides an optional lock-out of hardware buttons on the transmitter for control from the studio only, giving operators on both ends a clear indication that the transmitter is under remote control. The system also enables confidence monitoring through a low-frame-rate video preview feature.