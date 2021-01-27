Dejero Launches LivePlus App for Windows

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero is now offering a LivePlus app for Windows that is designed to help journalists with remote news delivery.

Part of Dejero’s LivePlus family of mobile news apps, LivePlus for Windows enables journalists working from home or any remote location with a wired or wireless broadband connection to transmit high-quality, live video while simultaneously receiving two ultra-low latency return video and/or teleprompter feeds, all from a Windows laptop.

The new LivePlus app transmits video with a live stream of up to 20 Mbps, at a latency as low as 0.8 seconds. Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology provides the option to blend Ethernet with a Wi-Fi connection. The Wi-Fi connection can be from a portable Wi-Fi hotspot device, or a smartphone with built-in Wi-Fi access.

A Dejero CuePoint return server installed at a journalists’ station helps enable the return video or teleprompter feeds. These feeds can be delivered with latency as low as 250ms, per Dejero. Presenters view everything on a customizable user interface.

The app also supports the use of an internal camera, an external USB webcam or the connection of an SDI or HDMI camera. There's also flexible audio options, including support for IFB or return video audio, and multiple wired and wireless earpiece options.