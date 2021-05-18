Dejero, Grabyo Team for New Remote Production Capabilities

NEW YORK & WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero and Grabyo have announced a partnership that will integrate Dejero’s mobile transmitters and video transport technology with Grabyo’s cloud video platform to provide a new remote video production and distribution system. The collaboration enables production teams to deliver live content to multiple broadcast, digital and social platforms simultaneously, per the companies.

Among the Dejero products that are part of this integration are the EnGo 260 mobile transmitter and the LivePlus mobile application for iOS and Android. With Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, which aggregates multiple networks into a single service for internet connection, these platforms can reliably transport video to Grabyo’s platform wirelessly.

Grabyo’s cloud-based platform is accessed only using a web browser. When video is transported into the Grabyo platform, users can produce, edit and distribute live streams and real-time video clips from varying locations.

“We’re excited to bring this joint solution to market and provide production teams with a more flexible and robust way of working,” comments Mike Kelley, president of Americas at Grabyo. “Our mission is to future-proof video production workflows by building tools that are more accessible and easier to use. By partnering with Dejero we are able to remove the limitations that come with fixed-location productions, and create new opportunities to deliver more quality live video to consumers.”