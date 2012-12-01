December 2012 New Products

Harmonic

Spectrum MediaStore 5000

High-performance disk-based shared storage system brings the lastest SAS disk technology — and its associated savings in size, cost and requirements — to the storage component of the Spectrum media server system; accommodates up to 24 hot-swappable drives in a 2RU chassis; supports hard-disk drive sizes of 300GB, 600GB and 900GB for a maximum of 62.8TB of usable online storage; provides storage bandwidth of up to 1600MB/s; features a RAID 6 storage topology.

www.harmonicinc.com

Crystal Vision

SYN-A 3G

Video frame synchronizer is designed for broadcast engineers who need to synchronize video sources containing up to four groups of embedded audio; can synchronize 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources timed to a different reference, or it can correct system processing delays; features include audio routing and resampling, tracking audio delay, sophisticated handling of Dolby E, flexible delay compensation, AFD insertion, video proc-amp and integrated fibre connectivity.

www.crystalvision.tv

Broadcast Pix

V3.2 workflow software

Workflow software for the Mica and Granite systems adds many enhancements to robotic camera control; thumbnails of each robotic camera’s preset position will appear on the multiviewer, rather than just the number of each preset — which helps with camera selection; new automatic camera follow enables the preset choices for a camera to appear as soon as the camera is selected by the switcher on preview; with enhancements to Fluent Macros, highly polished effects combining robotic cameras and other devices can now be created.

www.broadcastpix.com

JVC

GY-HM600

Handheld ProHD camera features a built-in 23X zoom lens; designed to deliver superior low-light performance with excellent sensitivity (F11 at 2000 lux); features a 1.22 MP color viewfinder and color 3.5in LCD; is versatile enough to handle tripod-based shots and run-and-gun situations; is equipped with three 1/3in 12-bit CMOS sensors, each with 1920 x 1080 pixels; records HD or SD footage in multiple file formats, including native XDCAM EX (.MP4), Final Cut Pro (.MOV) and AVDHD to non-proprietary SDHC or SDXC media cards.

www.pro.jvc.com

Anton/Bauer

DIONIC HD

Li-Ion battery powers high-current applications in a lightweight and robust package, making it ideal for digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F5, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa and the Vision Research Phantom series; delivers up to 10A of power; incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and improved LCD for superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions; can run a 30W camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours.

www.antonbauer.com

Harris

ATSC Mobile DTV launch kit

Helps expedite channel launches for broadcasters; meets requirements to support the advertising-supported business model of the Mobile500 Alliance, with applications for banner ad placement on program guides, channel-change advertising, audience measurement, and DVR-like capabilities to record and playback content; supports content protection through integrated conditional-access software.

www.broadcast.harris.com

Sound Devices

664

Production mixer offers expanded input/output connectivity and recording capabilities, along with greater flexibility and ease-of-use; its six input channels have dedicated controls for trim, fader, pan and PFL; the inputs and four outputs are all recordable, for a total of 10 tracks of recording; contains six ultra-low noise, high-dynamic range and transformer preamps, which accept mic- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim control and direct outputs on every channel.

www.sounddevices.com

Orad

Material Shaders

Lets designers quickly add effects to Orad 3Designer-created graphic objects; photorealistic surfaces can be added to graphic objects in real time, making them ideal for fast-paced broadcast graphics production environments; shaders are divided into several material categories, such as bricks, ceramics, glass, metallic, mosaics, plastics, stones and wood, providing designers with more than 100 different material elements to work with.

www.orad.tv

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America

SK-HD1200

3Gb/s, native 1080/60p HDTV studio/field color portable camera is designed to capture outstanding 1100 TVL resolution images by virtue of its three 2/3in RGB 2.3 million-pixel UAIT 1080-line progressive CCDs; multiformat camera’s advanced 38-bit digital signal processing results in low-noise, high-dynamic range pictures with an HD-SDI output applicable to any broadcast or post-production standard.

www.hitachikokusai.us

Ikegami

HDK-97C

Latest addition to the Unicam line of HD cameras featuring 3G-SDI and multiformat HD performance; employs 2.5 mega-pixel 2/3in CMOS image sensors, which achieve superior quality HDTV video with horizontal resolution of 1000TVL, SNR of 60dB or more, and sensitivity of F11; supports a number of native HDTV formats, including 1080i/59.94, 1080i/50, 720p/59.94, 720p/50, 1080p/23.98 and 1080p/25; also supports 3G formats: 1080p/59.94 4:2:2, 1080p/50 4:2:2, 1080i/59.94 4:4:4 and 1080i/50 4:4:4.

www.ikegami.com

Cobalt Digital

BlueBox

Line of interface converter boxes that is designed to offer a new level of ease of use and installation; attaches securely to associated equipment; provides for a neater, more physically secure and dependable installation; can power directly via USB to get its power from video monitors or other equipment without build and non-secure “wall wart” adapters.

www.cobaltdigital.com

EEG

CCPlay FilePro

Post-production caption and metadata encoding tool for MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, MXF XDCAM, AS02, IMX, QuickTime, FLV and many more video file formats; performs file-based caption encoding — plus AFD, XDS and more — at rates far greater than real time; designed to bring maximum post closed-captioning efficiency, accuracy and reliability to Windows workstations.

www.eegent.com

iStreamPlanet

Aventus

Cloud-based, comprehensive, automated, video workflow platform for delivering live events and live linear channels online; addresses the challenges of streaming live events and live linear channels online to multiple platforms and devices by moving the workflow from hardward-dependent infrastructure to software- and cloud-based infrastructure; built from the ground up for the cloud; leverages virtual machines for every step in the live-video delivery workflow, from scheduling, quality control, media processing and content protection to publishing to any number of designated publish locations, with telemetry that provides real-time insights across the entire workflow.

www.istreamplanet.com

NTP Technology

AX32

Audio AD/DA/DD converter allows large multi-microphone arrays to be accommodated without the need to transport a second processor; all 32 microphone feeds can be connected back to the control room along a single Cat 5 cable via fully transparent and uncompressed IP Ethernet; its audio via IP Ethernet capabilities allow master recordings to be networked from one studio to another or across a large building complex; Ethernet IP audio interface handles up to 512 channels.

www.ntp.dk

Eyeheight

LE-2M-K

Legalizer auto-detects incoming SDI or HD-SDI video at 1080i/50/59.94, 720p/50/59.84, 625/50 or 525/59.94 and applies the appropriate legalizing format; ensures that incoming signal video is held within user-selected color-space parameters: RGB, YUV, composite (PAL or NTSC) or RGB-and-composite combines; provides automatic real-time control of perceptual loudness and true peak level using ITU-R BS.1770 multichannel loudness and true-peak estimation algorithms.

www.eyeheight.com

Canon

EOS 5D Mark III

Firmware update for the DSLR camera enables the use of uncompressed HDMI output support, making possible more efficient video editing and monitoring procedures; upgrade also supports the advanced needs of photographers through improved AF performance when capturing still images.

www.usa.canon.com

never.no

Sync

Toolkit for syncing ad content and creating robust two-way engagement between the first and second screens; timed elements in the broadcast trigger the ad on the second screen, where viewers can interact with it through polling, games and other such activities; toolkit then pulls the results of that interaction back onto the first screen and integrates them into the programming or ad spot in real time, creating one brand experience.

www.never.no

Artel Video Systems

DL4360x

Chassis integrates video and Ethernet transport capabilities with internal traffic routing; innovative design allows network engineers to combine what has in the past been a multiple platform solution into a single, compact, 3RU ultra-low power, high-reliability solution; eliminates the need for external cross connects; simplifies routing and re-routing of video and Ethernet traffic to meet changing requirements.

www.artel.com

Small Tree

ThunderNET

Enables post-production professionals to take advantage of the increasing processing power available in today’s all-in-one desktop, mini and laptop computers; combines the high-performance I/O capabilities of Thunderbolt with the flexibility of PCIe; supports 1GigE or 10GigE connectivity to iMac, Mac Mini, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air computers.

www.Small-Tree.com

Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Server 3.5

Unified streaming media and video software for any screen; for live or on-demand streaming to computers, mobile devices and IPTV/OTT endpoints; enhancements include more options for content protection, greater scale distribution and expanded reach to more users; allows content developers to have the flexibility and capabilities they need to stream media reliably the way they want — protected, scalable, high-quality and to any screen.

www.wowza.com