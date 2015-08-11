Dayton Access Television Adds Hitachi HD Cameras

WOODBURY, N.Y. – Dayton Access Television is a non-profit organization that creates programming for two local cable access channels. Recently, the organization’s studio facilities were upgraded to handle HD production by adding three Hitachi Z-HD6000 HD cameras.

DATV studio facilities supervisor Steve Ross on the Hitachi Z-HD6000 camera

The Z-HD6000 features three 2.6MPixel 2/3-inch MOS RGB sensors and is compatible with the existing Hitachi HDTV camera line. The Z-HD6000 also retains popular functions like Fiber or Digital Triax cable operation; external auto-setup; advance color correction and skin tone detail; prompter power; and two intercom and IFB channels. Unique functions for the camera include no vertical smear and a proprietary auto-registration correction function.

DATV uses the Z-HD6000 with Fujinon 17:1 lenses in studio build-up kits that include a viewfinder and fiber-optic transmission back, in a 40x50 ft. production studio. An adjoining control room features a Newtek Tricaster 860 HD production switcher.