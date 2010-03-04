DAS highlights emergency alert solutions at NRB 2010

Digital Alert Systems (DAS) showcased its DASDEC-II and DASDEC-IR emergency alert system solutions at NRB 2010, which concluded March 2 in Nashville, TN.

DASDEC-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert management. It includes integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 outputs and provides automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory bank.

With a browser-based interface and up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points, DASDEC-II makes it easy to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS functions remotely. The DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in replacement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

The company also highlighted its DASDEC-IR for broadcasters who are multicasting more than one channel from a single location. It offers a single platform for distributing and monitoring EAS messages on up to five stations — whether they originate from the same building, same state or across the nation.