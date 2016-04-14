DAS and BroadStream Partner on EAS Messaging Playout

LYDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems (DAS) and BroadStream Solutions are teaming up to provide a model for Emergency Alert System (EAS) playout. To do so, DAS will integrate its EAS and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messaging platforms with BroadStream’s Oasys integrated playout system.

DASDEC

The legacy and software-based integration of the DAS platform with Oasys allows BroadStream media servers to handle all necessary playout and EAS tasks. With the integration, the companies say that no external character generator is required. The integration also provides a IP-based communication link between the devices, enabling an alternative to traditional serial I/O and audio cabling.

BroadStream Solutions will showcase the integrated DASDEC/Oasys system at booth N6315 during the 2016 NAB Show.