Dan Dugan unveils E-3 Automatic Mixing Controller

Dan Dugan Sound Design has introduced the Dugan Model E-3 Automatic Mixing Controller. The Model E-3 replaces the Model D-3 as Dugan’s top-of-the-line, 8-channel automatic mixing controller with AES digital I/O. Through its interface with Dugan’s Model CP-2 control panel, the Model E-3 provides all the functions of the D-3, including the Dugan Speech System, the Dugan Music System, Dugan Gain Limiting and three automixing groups in a smaller and more economical box.

“The Model D-3 was our most versatile controller, but in the past few years advances in technology have made it possible to deliver lower latency, a smaller size and a lower price for the same capabilities,” said Dan Dugan. “We are passing these improvements on to our customers.”

AES3 Audio connections are made through a DB-25 connector; readily available cable squids can be used where XLR connectors are desired. I/O may also be switched to ADAT optical connectors. The E-3 can be operated from the Dugan Control Panel for Java (included in the purchase price), the Model CP-2 physical control panel (optional) or the mute and bypass buttons on the E-3’s front panel. The Model E-3 also links with all other digital Dugans, including the Models D-2, D-3, E, E-1 and Dugan-MY16, enabling the control of much larger systems. Mounting accessories for the half-rack wide E-3 are included.

Dan Dugan has been a pioneering innovator in the field of automatic microphone mixing for decades, constantly improving the state of the art. Dugan automatic mic mixing products eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, allow for smooth transitions between talkers, provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open, have the ability of handling up to 64 live microphones and can be remotely controlled.