Dalet to introduce solution for sports production with rich MAM capabilities

Dalet will debut its new lineup of next-generation MAM solutions at the 2011 NAB Show, in Las Vegas, April 11-14. Dalet Sports Factory, Dalet News Suite and Dalet Media Life are designed to address the specific production and media management needs of sports, news and program work groups.



Dalet Sports Factory is a dedicated sports production system with highlights creation and instant replay, enriched with a strong MAM layer, to add new dimension and value to sports programs.

Dalet News Suite applies the principle of story-centric production, in which all departments of the newsroom collaborate in a multimedia-oriented production workflow.

Dalet Media Life is an enterprise solution designed to meet the complex production and asset management needs of multiplatform content providers, such as networks, thematic channels and promo departments, who deal with high volumes of video and audio programming.

See Dalet at NAB Booth SL6014.