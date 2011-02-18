Dalet to feature story-centric news production at NAB Show

Dalet will debut its new lineup of MAM solutions at the 2011 NAB Show.

Dalet News Factory applies the principle of story-centric production, in which all departments of the newsroom collaborate in a multimedia-oriented production.

Dalet News Suite fully integrates desktop scripting with video and multimedia tools, providing a smooth and intuitive workflow, from ingest through automated playout and multiplatform delivery. A powerful workflow engine automates many tasks and processes adding additional efficiency.

With full media and metadata tracking, the MAM platform provides a robust framework to manage assets and leverage content to take advantage of new business opportunities.

Dalet's story-centric approach enhances collaboration and optimizes distribution for Web, mobile, Internet, 24/7 news channels, digital displays, traditional broadcasts and other uses.

