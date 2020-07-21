Dalet Enhances Mobility Capabilities to Support News Operations

PARIS—Dalet announced enhancements to the usability of its Dalet On-the-Go mobile app for smartphones and tablets to improve how journalists working remotely can collaborate with their newsroom colleagues via a new user interface (UI).

The company has also enhanced its underlying Dalet Galaxy five news production and distribution platform. Dalet has added remote editing features, such as cloud-based edit while recording, and support for open-source frameworks to accelerate secure content exchange across multisite and distributed newsroom operations, the company said.

The enhancements also benefit Dalet Galaxy xCloud, the dedicated, cloud-hosted system managed by Dalet as a full SaaS service, the company said. The service connects securely with existing on-premises systems, supporting advanced workflows for remote editing and news production teams.

“Our digital-first product strategy focuses on mobility and flexibility,” said Bea Alonso, director of product marketing for the company. “Dalet On-the-Go and remote news production solutions, like Dalet Galaxy xCloud, empower journalists, reporters and chief editors with the technology they need to pivot, remain productive and keep telling vital stories.”

DALET ON-THE-GO

The latest release of Dalet On-the-Go connects journalists, reporters and chief editors to the newsroom. The app makes possible remote assignment management, story development, review and approval, rundowns, planning, status and contact search. It also gives users easy access to their Dalet Galaxy five catalog of video, audio, scripts and wires, the company said.

Available from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, Dalet On-the-Go offers advanced content contribution capabilities. Templates let users record media and craft stories quickly by mixing local media together with remote content stored within the Dalet Galaxy five system, the company said.

Dalet’s smart upload features guard against connectivity issues, reconnecting to the upload exactly where it left off when necessary. Teleprompter support for on-the-fly reporting is provided, while tickers, wires and chat messages keep staff connected to information and late-breaking news, the company said.

DALET GALAXY FIVE AND DALET GALAXY xCLOUD

The SaaS-based Dalet Galaxy xCloud offering is a full-featured version of the latest Dalet Galaxy five platform. Hosted by Dalet, it leverages the cloud to facilitate end-to-end, remote news production workflows, Dalet said.

The core remote editing framework supports advanced proxy editing workflows, mixing of central and local content, with proxy content cached locally to eliminate disruptions due to limited bandwidth. Rendering is offloaded to the Dalet Galaxy xCloud system, optimizing performance to break news faster, the company said.

Dalet Galaxy five offers a new public API that empowers news organizations to customize workflow capabilities and integrations, the company said.