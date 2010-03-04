Cowles California Media turns to Omneon Spectrum servers, ProCast CDN

Cowles California Media Company is using Omneon Spectrum media server systems with Omneon ProCast CDN at its California broadcast stations KION-TV/KCBA-TV and KCOY-TV/KKFX-TV to support multichannel, multilocation master control.

Integrated by Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS), the Omneon systems enable the Cowles stations to move high volumes of data from one station to another using a limited amount of bandwidth and drive master control for multiple stations from a single point.

The ProCast CDN file transport engine uses unique acceleration technology to enable the high-speed transfer of media files over a 45Mb/s dedicated circuit between KION-TV/KCBA-TV in Salinas, CA, and KCOY-TV/KKFX-TV in Santa Maria, CA. With the ProCast CDN transport engine, the Cowles broadcast facilities can send large media files from a Spectrum media server at one station to a Spectrum server at the second station, more than 150mi away, as fast and as simply as if the action were a local transfer.