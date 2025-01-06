Corrivium Delivers Live OTT Telecasts Via Grass Valley’s AMPP

In one case, Corrivium deployed Grass Valley’s AMPP to deliver content from Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) to various distribution partners in a way that minimized latency.

SYDNEY—Corrivium is a live over-the-top streaming services provider focused on delivering high-quality virtual and hybrid events across various industries. We specialize in crafting engaging and interactive experiences for audiences worldwide, combining technical expertise and a deep understanding of digital media with a focus on live OTT and streaming services and high-quality, low-latency broadcasts.

Our clients rely on us for seamless, engaging virtual experiences, and we continuously refine our workflows to meet the rapidly evolving demands of digital media. To meet those demands, Grass Valley’s AMPP emerged as the ideal solution to expand and optimize our capabilities.

We chose AMPP because of its flexibility and the fact that it supports complex live OTT broadcasts without compromising on speed or quality. The platform’s cloud-based infrastructure allows us to scale resources dynamically, which is crucial for projects with fluctuating demands. Previously, managing multiple live broadcasts globally, all with varying, unique requirements, was a challenge. With AMPP, we now handle these demands seamlessly within a unified platform.

High-Stakes Setup

Setup was straightforward and AMPP integrated smoothly with our existing workflows. Its cloud-native nature enables our team to access it from anywhere, which is essential for real-time collaboration during high-stakes events.

In terms of implementing and customizing workflows for our clients with AMPP, we have found that it has enabled innovative new workflows. During a recent virtual conference featuring 16 concurrent live rooms, we leveraged AMPP to design tailored workflows for each room. Additionally, we built a customizable master multiview to seamlessly monitor all ingests in real time. This streamlined approach not only minimized our onsite footprint, but also ensured high-quality adaptive bit rate streams, delivering an exceptional viewing experience for every audience member.

Another standout example is our collaboration with Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA). They needed to produce multiple versions of their live racing content for various distribution partners while minimizing latency. After proving that AMPP could meet their requirements during trials, RWWA faced the challenge of deploying a production-ready system within two weeks.

Leveraging our extensive experience with AMPP, we successfully deployed a fully operational system ahead of schedule. Beyond the initial scope, the implementation allowed us to help RWWA optimize workflows. The resulting cost savings far exceeded their initial expectations, showcasing the long-term value AMPP offers.

Tailored Solutions

In terms of driving excellence, efficiency and client satisfaction, adopting AMPP has helped us significantly improve efficiency and allowed us to expand our ability to meet diverse client requests. AMPP empowers us to tackle ambitious ideas with tailored solutions, no matter the challenge. Its flexible encoding capabilities allow us to ingest and output virtually any video format, ensuring consistently high-quality content. By streamlining our workflows, AMPP lets us focus on delivering successful events—ultimately achieving 100% client satisfaction.

AMPP has also revolutionized our internal workflows, minimizing manual tasks and enabling our team to prioritize creativity. Its intuitive automation tools simplify managing complex transitions and graphics integrations, saving time and reducing errors. The result is a consistently polished product that not only meets but exceeds client expectations.

As live streaming continues to grow, we’re eager to explore AMPP’s advanced features, including Sport Producer X, opening new possibilities for accessible, real-time storytelling. These advanced production tools have the potential to further enhance our offerings and expand our business into new areas.

More information is available at www.grassvalley.com.