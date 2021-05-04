Corrivium Deploys Grass Valley GV AMPP

SYDNEY—Global live streaming expert Corrivium has deployed Grass Valley’s GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) to stream high-profile broadcast-quality events, Grass Valley said.

“During the last year, almost all physical events have moved to the virtual world. A consequence of streaming becoming center stage in the events industry is that high-quality production values became more important than ever for our customers,” said Corrivium founder and director, Steve Jones.

“Looking for technology that could produce the highest quality event streaming, it was natural for us to seek solutions from broadcast technology leaders. The GV AMPP platform stood out to us,” he said.

GV AMPP offers many qualities Jones found appealing. The product meets Corrivium’s requirements for video and production values as well as simplifies workflows, reduces event budget and delivers added functionality, he said.

Central to the GV Media Universe concept, GV AMPP is a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based tools, services and partners that changes how live media is produced. It delivers cloud-native and cloud-agnostic support for video and audio processing. GV AMPP can be used on a public cloud, private, on-premise data center or in hybrid topologies, Grass Valley said.