Conan’s band outfits rehearsal space with Auralex

AuralexAcoustics recently analyzed and outfitted the rehearsal space for Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band, the house band for the late night talk show “Conan,” airing weeknights at 11 EDT on TBS. Located in Burbank, CA, the space serves as the band’s practice room when not on set.

Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band consists of bandleader Jimmy Vivino on guitar; Mike Merrit, bass; James “The Worm” Wormworth, drums; Jerry Vivino, saxophone; Scott Healy, keyboard; Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg, trombone, and Mark “The Loveman” Pender, trumpet.

Previously, the band was experiencing ear fatigue associated with the overall harshness of their untreated room. The space was very reflective, consisting mainly of drywall, and the band needed a more accurate and enjoyable environment to rehearse in for extended periods of time prior to taping.

The band heard about Auralex’s Room Analysis program at this year’s Winter NAMM show and decided to submit measurements of its rehearsal space. Using the details of the space, Auralex application specialist Ryan Gibbons drew up a suggestion of acoustical treatment to improve the performance of the room.

To combat the reflections between the parallel surfaces of the room, a total of 22 Auralex

B24 ProPanels were installed on the side walls and the ceiling. Also, to help scatter the reflections from the acoustic instruments (horns, drums, etc) more effectively, and to help reduce the harshness of the space, 11 T’Fusor diffusors were installed on the ceiling. In addition, Auralex initially shipped the band a total of eight GRAMMA and Great GRAMMA Amp Isolation risers for their practice space.

The band is extremely satisfied with the outcome of the room and is so impressed with the improvements that it requested four additional GRAMMAs for its on-stage performances on “Conan.”

Auralex’s personalized Room Analysis can be downloaded free from the Auralex website.