ComScore report cites Motorola, RIM as U.S. leaders

Researcher comScore released data from its MobiLens service for the fourth quarter of 2010, ranking the leading OEM manufacturers and smartphone mobile OS platforms in the United States according to their share of current mobile subscribers ages 13 and older. The report found Motorola to be the top handset manufacturer, with 23.5 percent market share, while RIM led among smartphone platforms, with 41.6 percent market share. For OEMs, LG ranked second with 21.9 percent share, followed by Samsung (21.2 percent share), Nokia (9.2 percent share) and RIM (7.0 percent share).