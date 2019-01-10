Comrex Now Shipping EarShot IFB

DEVENS, MA--Comrex has begun shipping its new EarShot IFB, a new VoIP-based auto coupler for IFB and listen lines.

Introduced at NAB 2018, EarShot IFB provides telephone-based live studio program and IFB audio to field-based remote broadcasts. Up to 30 users can listen to program or IFB feeds by calling into EarShot IFB with a standard telephone. EarShot IFB has four audio inputs (or feeds). Two of the feeds can be alternately configured as IFB inputs. Callers can switch between the feeds using DTMF (Touch Tone) selection.

For higher fidelity, the Comrex FieldTap smartphone app can be used to pull audio in studio quality. FieldTap uses the Opus audio decoder to deliver studio quality audio, and is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

