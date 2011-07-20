Comprompter puts anchor scripts on tablets

Comprompter has released its newest NewsKing NRCS, featuring a real-time Script Reader that automatically syncs with the Prompter and gives the news anchor the ability to read off a handheld tablet PC. No matter what happens, the anchor will always have the most current text and script order on their handheld in front of them.

NewsKing keeps the top paragraph in the prompter on the top of the handheld display so that once the show starts, the anchor merely has to glance down at any time and be assured that their copy will be the top paragraph on their display.