Comark Unveils Two Air-Cooled LPTV Transmitters

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark has introduced two low-power members of the E-Compact family of air-cooled transmitters.

The high-efficiency EC705LP-AT1 50W and EX720LF-AT1 125W solid-state UHF DTV transmitters are designed to meet the needs of LPTV operators during their TV spectrum repack, the company said.

Both integrate an ATSC exciter, driver and final PA into a single rack-mountable chassis. The EX720LF-AT1 also includes a slot for a backup power supply. Front-panel connection on the power supplies makes for quick service, said Comark.

The air-cooled PA includes automatic cooling fan speed control to reduce acoustic noise while operating, save electricity and extend fan life. The transmitter can be mounted in an existing equipment rack cabinet or an optional 10RU rack from Comark.

The EC700LP-AT1 series of transmitters feature System-on-Chip (SoC) technology that integrates multiple system elements into a compact architecture delivering high processing power and offering superior reliability, the company said.

SoC embeds software such as MER measurements, IMD measurements, as well as linear and non-linear automatic digital pre-correction.

The transmitters include front panel controls, comprehensive web-GUI and SNMP for remote control and monitoring. An optional off-air receiver is available so that these units can be operated as a translator.