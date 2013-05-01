COMARK unveils MPTV-8000 solid-state DTV transmitter

COMARK Communications introduced the MPTV‐8000 Medium Power TV series of solid-state DTV transmitters at the 2013 NAB Show.

The MPTV‐8000 series is available in both air- and liquid-cooled, and the product family covers 2kW through over 20kW output power levels. The MPTV‐8000 solid-state transmitters use Doherty amplifier technology along with the latest 50VDC LDMOS devices.

Doherty solid-state amplifiers bias the transistors in both Class AB and Class C to improve linearity and efficiency, which approaches 40 percent. Another inherent benefit of Doherty-based solid-state amplifiers is they operate cooler than a comparable Class AB, which helps improve system reliability.

The MPTV‐8000 is equipped standard with the COMARK ATSC‐8000DTV exciter in either single-drive or dual-drive configuration.