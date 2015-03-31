Comark to Unveil Solid State Broadband Transmitter at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Comark Communications LLC will unveil Parallax—a next-generation medium and high power, liquid-cooled solid state transmitter—at the 2015 NAB Show. This broadband transmitter allows stations the highest signal quality and reliability, with affordable pricing and maintenance.

Parallax ensures high performance, while saving stations valuable floor and overhead space. With up to 16 power amplifiers, it delivers up to 27.5kW stacked in a single rack cabinet. Power levels can be scaled higher with multiple cabinets (up to 100kW TPO) or scaled back to as few as 3 x 2kW amplifiers for 5.4kW output power.

This transmitter features efficient liquid cooling, an optimized RF design, and built-in control redundancy to keep the unit on air at all times. The control system also allows Comark to perform remote diagnostics and software updates on transmitters in service.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Comark Communications LLC will exhibit in Booth SU3021. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.