Colombia launches DVB-T2 network with R&S THU9 transmitters

Colombia will to go on the air next year with a DVB-T2 TV network using the R&S THU9 high-power transmitters from Rohde & Schwarz.

Recently introduced, these transmitters help network operators reduce their energy and infrastructure costs.

Consorcio Canales Nacionales Privados (CCNP), a consortium of private operators Caracol TV and RCN TV, is responsible for introducing digital broadcasting. In 2010, upon introducing DVB-T, it chose to deploy 24 transmitters from the Rohde & Schwarz R&S NV8600 family.

These transmitters will gradually be updated to DVB-T2 in the coming months with the R&S TSE800 coder expansion, making it possible to deliver a digital signal to 25 percent of the population.

During the next phase, eight more transmitter stations will be set up in major cities, providing 50 percent of Colombians with access to the new broadcasting network. CCNP chose R&S THU9 high-power transmitters in a 2+1 redundancy configuration for the expansion project.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2012. Broadcasting is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2013.