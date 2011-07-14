Cobalt Digital offers MADI distribution amp on a card

Cobalt Digital has introduced a new MADI audio distribution amplifier on a circuit board. The new card-based solution provides a quick and easy way to transport audio between vehicles without the need for fiber. Up to 20 input channels of the scalable 9257 (1x9) DA, which was developed for the Ross Video openGear open-architecture platform, can be installed in a single frame. This makes it ideal for space-constrained environments like mobile production trucks and small production studios.

Chris Shaw, senior vice president of sales and marketing‚ said the 9257 is the result of feedback from customers that wanted the ability to receive MADI signals from another truck without fiber and without signal degradation. The new DA card allows multiple signal copies to be reclocked, thereby preserving signal integrity and enabling a longer cable run.

The 9257 supports sampling frequencies up to 96kHz, with a 64-channel payload supported at the industry standard 48kHz sampling rate (all other sampling rates specified as valid per AES10-2003 are accommodated at various payload capacities). The card features easy-to-use card-edge monitor/control and remote control locally or across a standard Ethernet network via the DashBoard application for openGear. The 9257 also offers DashBoard display and alarm for input signal status and LOS alarms, and can reliably equalize up to 250m of 1694A coax cable. The card is available with several rear I/O module choices that offer BNC, DIN1.0/2.3, or HD-BNC connectors.