Cobalt Digital, Linear Acoustic partner on nondestructive transport stream loudness management

Cobalt Digital and Linear Acoustic have partnered to deliver nondestructive transport stream loudness measurement and management system, which will be demonstrated at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

The technology provides the answer to cost-effective, multichannel loudness management within the openGear frame and via standalone products.

The technology partnership between Linear Acoustic and Cobalt Digital is resulting in an end-to-end system for loudness measurement and control in the transport stream domain (MPEG over IP – MPEG over ASI), said Linear Acoustic founder Tim Carroll.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC2011 Stand 8.A94. See Linear Acoustic at IBC2011 Stand 8.D29.