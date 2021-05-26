Cobalt Digital Adds Full Support for RIST Certificate-Based Authentication

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has announced that its implementation of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Main Profile now includes full support for certificate-based authentication.

The enhanced functionality gives users of Cobalt Digital's 9992 encoder/decoder family and 9990 decoder an added level of security by ensuring the identity of the remote site when transmitting content over the Internet with RIST.

In addition, Cobalt Digital announced that it has also made full support for SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) available for the 9992 encoder/decoder family and that it will be adding the feature in the future to 9990 decoders.

“Security is an enormous concern today, especially with the dramatic increase in streaming due to the pandemic,” explained Dr. Ciro Noronha, executive vice president of engineering at Cobalt Digital, which designs and manufactures edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR and the cloud. “The RIST protocol enables greater choice and flexibility for broadcasters, allowing them to take advantage of the cost-effective internet for contribution feeds with top-of-the-line security, as well as the freedom to mix ‘best of breed’ products from different vendors. Cobalt is a strong supporter of open standards and is delighted to offer even greater security and reliability with full support of both RIST and SRT.”