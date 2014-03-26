Clear-Com Rolls Out New Helixnet Gear

ALAMEDA, CALIF.—Clear-Com announced the launch of three new product units for its HelixNet Partyline Intercom System. The new units—HRM-4X Remote Station, HKB-2X Speaker Station and S-Mount—extend the digital product range by allowing many more stations to be added to the system.



HelixNet was designed as a digital version of Clear-Com’s analog partyline system. Up to now the HelixNet line has consisted of the HMS-4X Main Station, the HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpack and several interface modules.



The newly launched units include the HRM-4X Remote Station, for the intercom functionality of the Main Station but without powering the system or housing interfaces. The Remote Station provides access to four simultaneous channels of intercom communication, plus program audio. It receives audio data, control data, and DC power via the same cable, and additionally has the capability to be locally powered via an external power supply or use Power-over-Ethernet connection.



The new HKB-2X Speaker Station receives four channels of intercom communications simultaneously over a single cable, and is able to monitor all four and communicate on any two of those channels at any given time. The user can also receive and monitor a separate level-controllable program feed. It can be mounted in a 4-gang wall box or be used with the optional S-Mount enclosure.



TheS-Mount enables the Speaker Station to be used in portable applications. It can be surface mounted or set as a desktop, enclosed and secure, and adjusted to different angles. It includes a DC Power connector and XLR-3M and XLR-3F Powerline Intercom Ports and can be locally powered via an external power supply or use Power-over-Ethernet connection.



Clear-Com solutions will be at Stand C8008 at NAB 2014.

