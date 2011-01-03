Clear-Com develops new software to simplify use of Eclipse intercom

Clear-Com is now shipping the new Eclipse Version 5.2 — what it termed “a significant transformation” for its Eclipse digital matrix intercom system.

The Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) has been simplified with a new graphical user interface that makes configuration and signal management easy in order to help crews deploy a faster and more efficient communications workflow.

Clear-Com upgraded the software with features that automate the setup of intercom communications via the Eclipse platform, reducing operator distraction and improving productivity.

Changes in ECS include auto-detection of matrices and networks, load or change of pre-established configurations and auto-default to a factory configuration. The new software also includes on-screen assistance, which provides context-specific help and instant troubleshooting.

Clear-Com has also developed a new IP-based Eclipse audio monitor card — the LMC-64. When installed into the Eclipse system frame, it enables Clear-Vu, real-time graphical meters, to display in the Production Maestro Pro, an add-on module that allows operators to interact directly with Eclipse to quickly set up and manage live dynamic voice communications for small or large networked intercom systems.

With the Clear-Vu function, users have visual indicators to better manage multiple functional groups. An example would be an all-day broadcast of several professional football or soccer games. In these situations, users need to join and leave a variety of party lines during the course of the broadcast.