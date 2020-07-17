Clear-Com Now Shipping FreeSpeak Edge

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com is starting to ship its new FreeSpeak Edge digital wireless intercom, what the company is calling its most advanced wireless intercom system to date.

The FreeSpeak Edge system delivers high-end audio quality, as well as more control and configuration options as a result of advanced frequency coordination capabilities and design features in the system’s transceivers and beltpacks, says Clear-Com.

Based on feedback from FreeSpeak II users, FreeSpeak Edge uses audio-over-IP AES67 connectivity, a 5 GHz chipset with proprietary radio stack development optimized for intercom and RF technology from Clear-Com based on OFDM.

FreeSpeak Edge can be combined with FreeSpeak II 1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz systems, supporting three wireless bands across a single unified communications system.