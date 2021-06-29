Clear-Com Launches FreeSpeak Edge Base Station

ALAMEDA, Ca.—Clear-Com has expanded its FreeSpeak range of products with the launch of the FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, an IP base station that supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom solutions as well as third-party Dante devices.

The base station is designed to provide an accessible IP solution to a broad range of its customers, the company said.

“While many of our customers choose an integrated solution with wired and wireless elements all within one system, a large group are still looking for a dedicated wireless operation, often to link to other pre-existing systems,” noted Stephen Sandford, senior product manager for Clear-Com. “While we have offered this kind of customer the existing FreeSpeak II Base II up to now, the requirement for an IP-based solution of this type has become increasingly apparent and the FreeSpeak Edge Base meets that need with its IP-based transceiver architecture as well as links to external systems over the most popular IP protocols in the industry.”

The FreeSpeak Edge Base Station provides a standalone solution for FreeSpeak Edge 5 GHz systems, as well as support for FreeSpeak 1.9 GHz IP Transceivers via AES67 connections, previously only available through Eclipse Digital Matrix systems with an E-IPA card.

The single 1RU device supports up to 16 total belt-packs and 6 IP transceivers, (10 E1 Transceivers), with the flexibility to mix and match bands, as well as up to eight ports of IP interoperability with third-party Dante connections. With a mixture of IP, 2-wire and 4-wire audio ports, the FreeSpeak Edge Base Station can integrate a variety of systems, including Clear-Com Encore party-line and even two-way radio systems with an intelligent GPIO interface.

FreeSpeak Edge Base Station is configured through Clear-Com's browser-based CCM software which has been redesigned from the ground up to improve the configuration experience through intuitive menus and functions.

Designed to be quick to deploy, users can be up and running with a transceiver and two beltpacks in less than 5 minutes, the company reported.

Other features include a default system set-up right out of the box, the ability to add transceivers on the fly right from the front panel, and the ability to add belt-packs via USB.

The 1RU station features two full-color high-resolution touch screen displays with four rotary encoders allowing four talk and listen channels, enabling the station operator to be able to communicate with the wireless belt-packs.