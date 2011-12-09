Clair Global introduces CF 1090 Fractal Antenna

Clair Global, best known as the world’s largest touring sound company, is introducing the CF 1090 Fractal Antenna for wireless. The CF 1090 delivers higher gain across a significantly wider and more uniform coverage pattern when compared to existing technologies. It is band optimized for simultaneous reception of communications systems, wireless microphones, and wireless monitoring systems. At 15in x 15in x 2.7in and weighing just four pounds, the CF 1090 is easy to mount in a multitude of ways. Bandwidth spans 470MHz to 928 MHz and its half-power beam width measures 90°.

The creation of the CF 1090 is a study in guided serendipity. In the summer of 2010, Clair Global acquired Wireless First, which had been developing a new wireless antenna for several years. As part of the Clair team, they took advantage of Clair’s innovative spirit and talented staff. The final piece of the puzzle was the inclusion of Dr. Nathan Cohen, whose decades of experience as founder of Fractal Antenna Systems Inc. make him one of the world’s foremost experts on the at the CF 1090’s core technology.

Using fractal technologies, whereby self-similar scaling of antenna elements both reduces housing size and increases frequency range, the CF 1090 is circular polarized and orientation insensitive and delivers superior performance despite a uniquely unobtrusive, camera-friendly design. The powerful synergy of theory, application, and manufacturing expertise has overcome the challenges and limitations of leading conventional antenna designs.

“The professionals of Clair Global face some of the most daunting and complex live sound RF system configurations in the industry,” First Wireless founder Kevin Sanford said. “I’m pleased that the CF 1090 delivers the performance and flexibility required to confidently complete them. Moreover, its size makes it easier to place the CF 1090 in ideal locations without compromising sight lines or cluttering the stage.”

Sanford employed the new CF 1090 fractal antenna at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting ceremony for NBC on Nov. 30, where it was the main transmit antenna for thirty-two drops of wireless intercom, six IFBs, and 16 channels of personal monitors, as well as acting as receive antennas for twelve channels of redundant microphone receivers. The same gear was featured at the recent CMT Artist of the Year Award television show in early December.

The CF 1090 fractal antenna by Wireless First is available now from Clair Global.