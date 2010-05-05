Cinegy launches Air Express channel-in-a-box at NAB

Cinegy launched its Air Express at the 2010 NAB Show. The channel-in-a-box solution is based on the existing Cinegy Air product but aims at smaller TV stations and studio production environments as well as at new markets such as IPTV, info channels, hotel TV, education and digital signage.

Cinegy Air Express comes with features including logo insertion, remote operation capability, studio playback mode, Internet streaming and RTP/UDP streaming. Different format codecs and aspect ratios can be mixed back to back in a playlist. The application runs on an Intel- or AMD-based Windows PC or server.