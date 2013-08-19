ChyronHego Brings Range of Products to IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, ChyronHego will be displaying a wide range of its graphics creation and playout products, including its BlueNet solution. BlueNet is designed to address broadcasters’ requirements for streamlined end-to-end graphics workflows. BlueNet does this by leveraging ChyronHego’s suite of graphics tools for ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout.



Also on hand will be the company’s LyricPRO 8.6 graphics creation software. It enables the easy creation of sophisticated graphics and is used by major broadcasters worldwide. With design features and support for Windows 7 64-bit playout, native support for stereoscopic 3D, scriptless transitions, and touch-screen-enabled graphics, Lyric PRO 8.6 accelerates graphic workflows to provide a fast cycle time to air.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. ChyronHego will be at stand 7.D11.



www.chyron.com